Apple and Google have introduced a new feature on their mobile operating systems to alert users about unwanted location trackers moving with them. The feature targets Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled accessories with built-in location-tracking capabilities that are difficult to detect. iOS and Android users will receive alerts when such devices are identified as moving with them over time, regardless of the platform the tracker is paired with. Apple has implemented the feature in iOS 17.5, while Google has been rolling it out for devices running Android 6.0 and newer since July 2023. Users receiving alerts can view the tracker’s identifier, locate it with sound, and access instructions to disable it if necessary. Manufacturers like Chipolo, eufy, Jio, Motorola, and Pebblebee have committed to building tags compatible with the new industry specification. The feature aims to protect individuals’ privacy from unwanted tracking for harassment and other malicious purposes, with both companies emphasizing community and industry collaboration to ensure its effectiveness and adoption.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/unwanted-tracking-alerts-rolling-out-to-ios-android/