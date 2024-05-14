Apple and Google Launch Cross-Platform Feature to Detect Unwanted Bluetooth Tracking Devices

On Monday, Apple and Google officially announced the release of a new feature that notifies Android and iOS users is a Bluetooth tracking device is being used to track them.

According to a joint statement made by the companies, the new feature “will help mitigate the misuse of devices designed to help keep track of belongings”. The creation of the new feature seeks to ensure a higher level of user safety and privacy. The new feature, called “Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers” (DULT), will be available for Android devices on version 6.0 and later, and iOS devices on version iOS 17.5. The two companies Originally unveiled the proposal concept for DULT a year ago. Both operating systems will display a message to the user identifying a “tracker traveling with you” (Android) or an ‘[item] found moving with you” (Apple). Users can play a sound to locate the tracker and then are provided with instructions to disable it. This development comes following a class-action lawsuit filed against Apple in October 2023 for the malicious use of AirTags as a stalking tool in domestic abuse cases and for other criminal means.

