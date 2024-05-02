Ex-NSA Employee Sentenced to 22 Years for Trying to Sell U.S. Secrets to Russia

A former U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) employee was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison.

The employee’s prison sentence was made on account of attempting to transfer classified documents to Russia. The former employee, named Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 32, worked as an Information Systems Security Designer. In this role, he had access to sensitive information from June 6 to July 1, 2022. During his short time in the role, Dalke made contact with a person believed to be a Russian agent. In actuality, the contact was an undercover agent working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). To establish his legitimacy, Dalke emailed the agent parts of three separate top-secret documents. These documents contained National Defense Information (NDI) and were sent from an encrypted email account. In exchange for the information, Dalke requested $85,000 for the files and asserted that the information would prove valuable to Russia. He also promised to share more information and documents upon his return to Washington, D.C. Dalke was arrested on September 28, 2022. The arrest comes following a transfer of five files to the agent. Dalke pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2023.

Read more:

https://thehackernews.com/2024/05/ex-nsa-employee-sentenced-to-22-years.html