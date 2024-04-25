U.S. Treasury Sanctions Iranian Firms and Individuals Tied to Cyber Attacks

On Monday, the office of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two firms and four people in connection to cyber attacks.

These firms were involved in malicious cyber campaigns, conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC). These attacks spanned from 2016 to April 2021. According to the Treasury Department, the campaigns targeted over a dozen U.S. companies and government organizations using spear-phishing and deploying malware. Concurrently, the U.S. Department of State announced a reward of up to $10 million pending any information on the identification of the group. So far, the defendants have been charged with conspiracy to commit both computer fraud and wire fraud.

