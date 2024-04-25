Cisco Systems Joins Microsoft, IBM in Vatican Pledge to Ensure Ethical Use and Development of AI

On Wednesday, Cisco Systems, Microsoft, and IBM signed onto a pledge sponsored by the Vatican to ensure ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI) development called the Rome call.

The pledge, instituted by Pope Francis was created to ensure the ethical use and development of AI for the common good. The pledge values transparency, security, responsibility, inclusion, and impartiality as the guiding force structure behind the progression of AI. In the pledge, there is heavy significance placed on AI designed without discrimination to ensure the protection of user’s dignity. Originally revealed on February 28, 2020, during a Vatican conference. The reveal was made in coordination with the Vatican, Microsoft, and IBM. Recently Cisco Systems chief executive Chuck Robbins also signed the pledge. This was followed by a private meeting between Robbins and Pope Francis. Other signatories of the pledge include U.N. agencies, other private corporations, NGOs, and universities.

