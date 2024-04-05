NIST Grants $3.6 Million to Boost US Cybersecurity Workforce

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has allocated $3.6 million in grants to tackle the cybersecurity skills shortage, with 18 education and community organizations in 15 states set to receive approximately $200,000 each to train future cybersecurity professionals. Overseen by NICE, a collaboration between government, education, and private sectors, the initiative aims to build Regional Alliances and Multistakeholder Partnerships to Stimulate (RAMPS) cybersecurity education and workforce development projects tailored to local business and nonprofit needs. Recipients include organizations like Benedict College, CyberUp, and the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, among others, with additional grants planned for application until May 24, 2024, to further bolster cybersecurity training efforts nationwide. NIST Director Laurie E. Locascio emphasized the importance of investing in cybersecurity workforce development to bolster economic and national security by preparing individuals for high-quality, well-paying jobs in the field.

