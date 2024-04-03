Number of Chinese Devices in US Networks Growing Despite Bans

A recent analysis by Forescout reveals a significant increase in the presence of Chinese-manufactured devices in US networks despite efforts to mitigate security concerns associated with their use. Despite US government actions to restrict Chinese products and allocate funds for replacements, the number of such devices has risen by over 40% in the past year, totaling nearly 300,000 devices from 473 manufacturers. These devices constitute roughly 4% of the total 7.5 million devices in Forescout’s repository. The majority of Chinese devices in the US are IT products, with Lenovo and Hikvision being the most common manufacturers. Critical sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and government are most affected, with concerns about potential espionage or disruption by the Chinese government. Other countries, including the UK, Australia, and Singapore, have also seen increases in Chinese device presence, raising concerns about cybersecurity risks. Forescout emphasizes the need for organizations to closely inspect all network assets, especially those manufactured in China, to mitigate cyber risks effectively.

