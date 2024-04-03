CVE and NVD – A Weak and Fractured Source of Vulnerability Truth

The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) List and the subsequent National Vulnerability Database (NVD) are facing challenges that undermine their role as a single central source of vulnerability truth. Despite being overseen by MITRE and enriched by NIST, both databases are struggling to keep pace with the expanding volume and complexity of vulnerabilities. Issues include false negatives (omissions) and false positives (inclusions), leading to a lack of comprehensive coverage and potentially wasted resources. MITRE’s limited resources hinder its ability to collect all vulnerabilities, while NIST’s enrichment process faces bottlenecks. Attempts by third-party organizations to supplement these databases further complicate the situation, diluting the value of having a single authoritative source. MITRE’s reliance on a small number of CVE Numbering Authorities (CNAs) contributes to the problem, as does the influx of low-quality reports flooding the system. NIST’s recent announcement of a growing backlog of vulnerabilities requiring analysis underscores the urgency of the situation. While NIST is seeking assistance from a consortium of industry, government, and other stakeholders, the future of the CVE and NVD systems as a trusted source of vulnerability information remains uncertain. Despite these challenges, stakeholders emphasize the importance of maintaining a government-backed central source of vulnerability truth for effective cybersecurity and compliance efforts.

