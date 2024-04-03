A critical SQL injection vulnerability has been discovered in the LayerSlider plugin, posing a significant risk to websites using it, warns WordPress security firm Defiant. With over one million active installations, LayerSlider offers visual web content editing and graphic design features. Tracked as CVE-2024-2879 with a CVSS score of 9.8, the vulnerability stems from insecure implementation of the plugin’s slider popup markup query functionality, enabling attackers to inject malicious SQL queries. Exploiting this flaw, unauthenticated attackers can append SQL queries to extract sensitive information like password hashes, necessitating a time-based blind approach. The vulnerability, reported through Wordfence’s bug bounty program, earned the reporting researcher a $5,500 reward. LayerSlider version 7.10.1, released on March 27, addresses the issue affecting versions 7.9.11 and 7.10.0. Users are strongly advised to update their installations promptly to mitigate the risk.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/critical-vulnerability-found-in-layerslider-plugin-installed-on-a-million-wordpress-sites/