China’s WuXi AppTec shared US client’s data with Beijing, US intelligence officials told senators

In February, US Intelligence officials informed senators that the Chinese pharmaceutical firm WuXi AppTec had given China U.S. intellectual property without permission.

This joining briefing was delivered by the FBI, Department of State, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence and informed senators that Chinese organizations engaged in activity that opposed U.S. national security interests. One of the top concerns was the delivery of a U.S. client’s intellectual property to Chinese authorities. The Chinese embassy in Washington responded, stating claims of WuXi AppTec being a national security threat were “unwarranted”. This briefing came ahead of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee consideration of a new bill that might restrict Chinese business. The bill is titled the Prohibiting Foreign Access to American Genetic Information Act of 2024. This bill could effectively restrict U.S. business with Chinese biotech companies as. a result of national security concerns. Before the bill vote, senators received a briefing to enable them to make well-informed decisions on the bill’s nature. On March 6, the committee approved the bill. The House introduced another similar bill alleging that WuXi AppTec and other Chinese organizations have ties to the Chinese military. The companies have all rejected these claims and stated that the legislation itself contains both false and unfounded allegations.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/technology/chinas-wuxi-apptec-shared-us-clients-data-with-beijing-us-intelligence-officials-2024-03-28/