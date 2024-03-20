Hacker Caught Stealing Personal Data of 132,000 Individuals Pleads Guilty

Robert Purbeck, also known as Lifelock and Studmaster, from Meridian, Idaho, has pleaded guilty to hacking-related charges after targeting over a dozen entities in cyberattacks involving data theft and extortion. In 2017, Purbeck accessed a medical clinic’s systems in Georgia, stealing medical records of approximately 43,000 individuals. Later in 2018, he accessed a server used by the Newnan police department in Georgia, obtaining personal information of 14,000 individuals. A search of Purbeck’s home in 2019 uncovered 132,000 personal data records from various victims. Purbeck, pleading guilty to computer fraud and abuse charges, faces sentencing on June 18 and has agreed to pay over $1 million in restitution. Authorities noted his attempts to extort some victims, with previous reports indicating he demanded payment from an eye surgery center in Michigan after compromising patient data.

