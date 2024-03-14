Stanford University Data Breach Impacts 27,000 Individuals

Standford University has begun the process of notifying around 27,000 individuals of a data breach wherein personal information was stolen. The breach came as a result of a ransomware attack on the university’s Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The ransomware attack was initially discovered on September 27, 2023. However, the attackers had access to the system long before, beginning on May 12, 2023. Since the discovery of the intrusion, the hackers were evicted, and the network has been secured according to the University. Around a month after the initial discovery, the Akira ransomware group claimed responsibility for the attack. The group claimed to have heisted over 400 gigabytes from Stanford. According to the University, the attackers did not access any other systems outside of the DPS network. Stanford announced that the stolen personal information differs, but can range from names to social security numbers, as well as passport information and other government identifiers. While there is an ongoing investigation into the data breach, there has not been any evidence that the compromised information has been misused so far.

