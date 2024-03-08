FBI: Cybercrime Losses Exceeded $12.5 Billion in 2023

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) released its 2023 annual report, showing a nearly 10% increase in cybercrime complaints compared to the previous year. With over 880,000 complaints filed in the United States, losses totaled over $12.5 billion, a 22% increase from 2022, and reaching $37.4 billion over five years. Phishing remains the top complaint, followed by personal data breaches, non-payment/non-delivery scams, extortion, and tech support scams. Investment fraud accounted for the highest losses at $4.57 billion, followed by business email compromise at $2.9 billion. Ransomware complaints exceeded 2,800, with losses nearing $60 million, with healthcare, critical manufacturing, government facilities, IT, and financial services as the most targeted sectors. The IC3 reported success in recovering losses from fraudulent money transfers, freezing nearly $538 million of the $758 million reported losses, with LockBit and BlackCat identified as the most active ransomware groups.

