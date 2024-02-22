Apple Adds Post-Quantum Encryption to iMessage

On Wednesday, Apple unveiled a post-quantum cryptographic protocol called PQ3 for iMessage. This new protocol shields against potential future quantum computing attacks and protects encrypted communications.

Apple describes the new PQ3 as an upgrade that will provide post-quantum security in both the initial encryption key establishment and ongoing message chains. PQ3 limits the number of messages that can be decrypted with a single encryption key, making it the only application to do so. The creation of PQ3 will also serve as a helpful tool in mitigating”Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” attacks. This prevents threat actors from decrypting stolen communications and information when quantum computers become more widely available. During testing, mathematicians discovered that PQ3 maintained user confidentiality despite compromises to the system. The new iMessage protocol has plans to be released with iOS 17.4 but is currently in beta testing. Apple hopes the new protocol will be the default protocol for iMessage communications that support PQ3.

