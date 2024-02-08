Verizon Says Data Breach Impacted 63,000 Employees

Verizon Communications first informed the Maine Attorney General’s Office on December 12, 2023, that they suffered an internal data breach on September 21, 2023. An unauthorized Verizon employee acquired a file that contained names, addresses, social security numbers, union affiliations, compensation rates, and other personally identifiable information of thousands of Verizon employees. Verizon recently told the Maine AGO that it will offer identity protection and credit monitoring to 63,206 of its employees as a result of the incident. A Verizon spokesperson noted that the breach was the result of improper data handling, not malicious intent, and there are no indications that the employee shared the information publicly. The breach only affected current employees.

