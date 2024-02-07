Verizon Says Data Breach Impacted 63,000 Employees

Verizon Communications is informing over 63,000 employees about a data breach that exposed their personal information. Discovered on December 12, 2023, the breach occurred around September 21, 2023, when an employee accessed a file containing personal data without authorization. The compromised information includes names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, national identifiers, gender details, union affiliation, and compensation data. While Verizon is enhancing technical controls to prevent future incidents and notifying regulators, there’s no evidence of misuse or external sharing of the information. However, affected individuals are offered free identity protection and credit monitoring services. The breach affected current employees, with notifications sent to their work email addresses. Verizon emphasized that the breach resulted from employee mishandling of the data, without malicious intent, and there’s no indication of external sharing or malicious use of the information.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/verizon-discloses-internal-data-breach-impacting-63000-employees/