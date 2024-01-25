HPE Says Russian Government Hackers Had Access to Emails for 6 Months

Hewlett Packard Enterprise recently claimed that the Russian threat groups Midnight Blizzard and Cozy Bear illegally gained access to the company’s cloud-based email environment. After discovering the breach on December 12, HPE conducted an investigation that revealed the threat actors had gained access to their systems as early as May 2023. In a publicly released SEC filing, HPE described that the hackers likely exfiltrated data from HPE employee inboxes in multiple company departments, including cybersecurity. Microsoft similarly reported last week that Midnight Blizzard hacked into a small percentage of its corporate email network. It is unclear if both of these hacks are part of the same operation. Neither company expects to suffer any material impact as a result of the breaches.

