Achieving “Frictionless Defense” in the Age of Hybrid Networks

The term “frictionless” in cybersecurity doesn’t imply effortlessness but rather emphasizes the need for effective and seamless defense mechanisms, especially considering the rising cybersecurity workforce shortage and the increased dispersion of networks in cloud-first or hybrid environments. Achieving a “frictionless defense” involves quickly and easily understanding network activities through integrations, which play a pivotal role in bringing together diverse security tools and systems to work harmoniously. Cloud-first and hybrid networks require different management approaches compared to on-prem networks, emphasizing API-driven, scalable, and centralized management in the former. The goal is to integrate seamlessly within the existing infrastructure, offering visibility into network activities and operationalizing data for a secure and efficient environment without compromising protection.

