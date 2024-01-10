China Says State-Backed Experts Crack Apple’s AirDrop

The Beijing municipal government revealed that experts in China have devised a method to identify users of Apple’s encrypted AirDrop service, allowing access to phone numbers and email accounts. The technique, developed at a justice institute in Beijing, aims to trace anonymous transmissions, aiding in case resolutions and police investigations. While the statement didn’t mention arrests, reports suggest AirDrop was used to share anti-government leaflets in China. In response, Apple updated AirDrop in China, allowing users to receive files only from known contacts within a specific timeframe, potentially limiting the spread of unauthorized content. Apple’s actions in China have drawn criticism for perceived concessions to the government’s tightening grip on dissent, particularly following the implementation of a stringent national security law in Hong Kong that stifled public opposition.

