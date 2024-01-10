Anecdotes, an enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solutions provider, secured $25 million in a Series B funding round led by Glilot Capital Partners, with contributions from Red Dot Capital Partners, Vintage Investment Partners, and Shasta Ventures. This latest investment brings their total funding to $55 million. The funding will aid in product enhancement and further expansion across the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. Their Compliance OS product simplifies compliance, risk, and auditing by automatically aggregating data from cloud, on-premises, and SaaS systems, offering support for over 120 integrations with various solutions. Anecdotes has experienced significant revenue growth through an expanding US customer base, which includes names like Lifelabs, Snowflake, Coinbase, Aristocrat, SoFi, Grafana, and Payscale, with Snowflake’s VP of security highlighting the platform’s invaluable role in enhancing efficiency and data utilization within their compliance program.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/anecdotes-raises-25-million-for-enterprise-grc-platform/