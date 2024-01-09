Syrian Hackers Distributing Stealthy C#-Based Silver RAT to Cybercriminals

Cybersecurity firm Cyfirma recently announced that the self-titled Anonymous Arabic threat actor released a new version of its remote access trojan called Silver RAT. The Syria-based group operates a Telegram channel that sells Facebook and X bots, posts leaked databases, and distributes cracked RATs. Silver RAT is capable of logging keystrokes, destroying system restore points, encrypting data with ransomware, and deploying payloads of up to 50kb. A cracked and leaked version of Silver RAT appeared on Telegram in October 2023, and security researchers detected in-the-wild deployments of the RAT in November 2023. Cyfirma specifically noted that one of the Silver RAT’s creators is likely based in Damascus, and members of the Anonymous Arabic Telegram channel frequently discuss cyber activity in support of Palestine.

