DoJ Charges 19 Worldwide in $68 Milion xDedic Dark Web Marketplace Fraud

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) recently charged 19 individuals in connection with the xDedic Marketplace. The multinational dark web operation hosted servers and sold stolen credentials that facilitated over $68 million in fraud. A joint takedown operation seized the domain in 2019. The FBI cooperated with law enforcement agencies from Belgium, Germany, Ukraine, the Netherlands, and Europol during its investigation that targeted both buyers and sellers in the illegal marketplace. The DoJ charged Dariy Pankov with selling stolen credentials to over 35,000 servers, which netted the Russian national with $350,000 in illegal profits. Some buyers, such as Nigerian national Allen Levinson, purchased stolen credentials for U.S.-based CPA firms in order to file false tax returns with the U.S. government. Beyond these cases, the marketplace enabled attacks against a wide range of targets including critical infrastructure organizations, hospitals, emergency services, financial and law firms, pension funds, and academic institutions.

