Vigilant Ops, a cybersecurity startup, secured a $2 million seed investment from DataTribe to enhance its software bills of materials (SBOMs) management platform. Founded in 2019, the Pittsburgh-based company specializes in automating the creation and upkeep of certified SBOMs, primarily focusing on regulated sectors like healthcare. Their InSight platform aids in vulnerability monitoring by delivering security alerts and patch notifications. With the new funding, Vigilant Ops aims to expand its platform’s capabilities across various critical infrastructure sectors beyond healthcare. This move aligns with increased government policies mandating software cybersecurity responsibility and the growing importance of SBOMs in ensuring secure software supply chains.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/vigilant-ops-raises-2-million-for-sbom-management-platform/