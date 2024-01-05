US Says 19 People Charged Following 2019 Takedown of xDedic Cybercrime Marketplace

The US Justice Department recently unveiled charges against 19 individuals involved in operating and utilizing the xDedic cybercrime marketplace, dismantled in 2019. xDedic facilitated the sale of stolen server credentials and personal data, boasting over 700,000 credentials linked to various organizations worldwide. Among those charged were administrators Alexandru Habasescu and Pavlo Kharmanskyi, who received prison sentences of 41 and 30 months, respectively. Notable sentences include Dariy Pankov, a top seller sentenced to 60 months, and Allen Levinson, a major buyer serving 78 months for using hacked data to file false tax returns worth over $60 million. The convicted individuals span from various countries and US states, with penalties ranging from probation to prison terms. Extradition for two suspects from the UK is expected soon, facing up to 20 years in prison for their roles in the cybercrime ring.

