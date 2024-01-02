The UAE’s digitized economy and cybersecurity goals have attracted significant investment, but its aging systems and developing cybersecurity industry currently leave the nation vulnerable to cyberattacks. The country reportedly fends off 50,000 cyberattacks per day, a large portion of which aim at the UAE’s financial sector. The head of cybersecurity for the UAE, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, has stressed the importance of AI as a tool for offensive and defensive cybersecurity. Although AI has the potential to boost security and business productivity in the country, it will also assist threat actors in efficiently discovering zero days and generating more convincing spoofing and phishing tactics. Some analysts argue that a wiser 2024 strategy for the UAE would be to simply replace outdated systems that routinely leave businesses vulnerable to attack.

Read More:

https://www.darkreading.com/cyberattacks-data-breaches/uae-banks-on-ai-to-boost-cybersecurity