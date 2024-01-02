Hackers hit Australian state’s recording database

An Australian official announced on Tuesday that hackers recently accessed the court recordings database of the Victoria state. The hackers also reportedly disrupted the judiciary’s audio-visual technology network. According to Court Services CEO Louise Anderson, the hackers likely accessed some recordings of court hearings between Nov. 1 and Dec. 21 but did not exfiltrate any sensitive records, financial data, or personal information. Anderson did not reveal if Court Services Victoria received ransomware demand from the threat actor behind the attacks. This attack represents a growing wave of cyberattacks that have impacted Australia since November 2023, including the DP World Australia hack that left one of the nation’s largest port companies inoperable for three days.

