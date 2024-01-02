Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit Over Tracking People Using ‘Incognito Mode’

Google agreed to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit that accused the company of spying on users who used the Chrome browser’s “incognito” mode. The class-action lawsuit, first filed in 2020, also accused Google of misleading users into thinking that the company would not track their site visits and internet activities while in private browsing modes. The parties did not disclose the exact terms of the settlement, and the deal still requires approval from a federal judge.

