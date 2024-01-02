Albanian Parliament and One Albania Telecom Hit By Cyber Attacks

The Albanian National Authority for Electronic Certification and Cyber Security (AKCESK) announced that a threat actor attacked the Assembly of the Republic of Albania and an Albanian telecom company, One Albania, last week. The Iranian hacker group Homeland Justice claimed responsibility for the attacks on its telegram channel.

AKCESK stated that the attackers did not gain access to classified or critical information through their operation against the legislature. One Albania also stated that they handled the security breach without further troubles, and their mobile, landline, and IPTC services are all operational. AKCESK stated it is focused on attributing the attack and improving Albania’s cybersecurity strategies.

Homeland Justice claimed that it also breached the Air Albania airline on its telegram channel and stated that its mission was to “destroy supporters of terrorists.” Although these attacks appear largely ineffective, the Albanian government experienced more severe cyberattacks in 2022, which Homeland Justice also claimed responsibility for. The 2022 attacks also resulted in the U.S. government sanctioning Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and its leader, Esmail Khatib, for conducting cyber operations against a U.S. ally.

