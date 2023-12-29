Eagers Automotive, an Australian and New Zealand vehicle dealer, temporarily ceased trading on the Australian Securities Exchange due to a cyberattack impacting IT systems at various locations. While most dealerships remain operational, the incident has affected finalizing transactions for sold new vehicles and has somewhat disrupted service and parts operations. The cyber incident’s financial impact is expected to delay recognizing some transactions at the end of December 2023, affecting the company’s profit but not significantly. Eagers Automotive is assessing if any personal data was compromised and pledges to inform individuals if a data breach is confirmed. The specific details of the attack haven’t been disclosed, although it’s suggested that it might be a ransomware incident, though no group has claimed responsibility as of December 29.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/operations-trading-of-eagers-automotive-disrupted-by-cyberattack/