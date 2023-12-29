Europe’s Largest Parking App Provider Informs Customers of Data Breach

EasyPark Group, Europe’s leading parking app operator, confirmed a recent cyberattack that compromised “non-sensitive” customer information, including names, phone numbers, addresses, emails, and partial IBAN or card numbers. The breach, reported on December 10, didn’t expose data used for parking transactions or vehicle details. Although some payment card digits were accessed, the incomplete information isn’t usable for transactions. EasyPark swiftly contained the attack, notifying authorities and customers, advising vigilance against potential phishing attempts. While the exact number of affected users remains undisclosed, the breach mainly impacts European EasyPark app users, including 950 RingGo users in the UK, but does not affect ParkMobile in the US. As of December 29, the company has not received a ransom demand, nor has it appeared on any ransomware group’s leak site.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/europes-largest-parking-app-provider-informs-customers-of-data-breach/