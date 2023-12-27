A ransomware group named Akira has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Nissan, asserting that it has stolen 100 GB of data, including corporate files and personal information belonging to employees. Nissan disclosed in early December that internal systems of Nissan Motor Corporation and Nissan Financial Services in Australia and New Zealand had been targeted. On December 22, the carmaker confirmed the unauthorized access, notifying cybersecurity agencies, privacy regulators, and law enforcement in Australia and New Zealand. Akira, which emerged in March and has links to the Conti group, has targeted approximately 180 organizations, primarily in the United States. The cybercriminals are threatening to release the stolen data as Nissan reportedly refuses to meet their ransom demands. This incident follows a similar data breach at Toyota Germany, where personal information of customers was compromised in a ransomware attack.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/ransomware-group-claims-100-gb-of-data-stolen-from-nissan/