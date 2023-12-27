Cyberattack Disrupts Operations of First American, Subsidiaries

First American Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries experienced a significant disruption to their systems and operations due to a cyberattack, as revealed on December 21. The company, a major provider of title insurance and settlement services in the United States, took certain systems offline and later reported that email systems were also affected. First American informed the Securities and Exchange Commission that it isolated some systems on December 20 to address the incident and is working to restore normal operations, although the duration and extent of the disruption remain uncertain. Despite a week passing since the breach, the main website and subsidiary sites remain offline. While the nature of the attack hasn’t been disclosed, it bears similarities to a ransomware incident, although no specific ransomware group has claimed responsibility. Customers have expressed concerns on social media regarding financial losses and the company’s communication and handling of the situation.

