CBS Parent National Amusements Discloses Year-Old Data Breach

National Amusements, the corporation owning CBS and Paramount, has informed over 80,000 individuals that their personal information was compromised in a December 2022 data breach. The breach, identified on December 15, 2022, allowed attackers access to the network between December 13 and December 15, 2022, with files containing personal information being accessed or exfiltrated. The compromised data includes names, personal identifiers, financial account numbers, and credit/debit card numbers combined with security codes, access codes, passwords, or PINs. While National Amusements did not specify the type of cyberattack, it reported the incident to the Maine Attorney General’s Office, revealing that just over 82,000 individuals were affected. The impacted individuals are offered complimentary credit monitoring services and encouraged to remain vigilant for any suspicious activity on their accounts. National Amusements did not disclose whether the affected individuals were employees or customers but noted there is no indication of identity theft or fraud resulting from the breach.

