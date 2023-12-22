The Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Rhode Island recently disclosed a data breach affecting around 2,000 individuals, including inmates, staff, and vendors. The incident, which occurred in November, involved a malware attack on its systems leading to data theft. Personal information from over 1,450 detainees, 430 current and former staff members, and approximately 90 vendors was compromised, including financial details, medical information, contact information, employment details, and Social Security numbers. The facility is notifying affected individuals and providing free credit monitoring. The investigation is ongoing, and affected parties will receive further notifications if additional information is uncovered. The incident is reportedly attributed to the Play ransomware group, which publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/inmate-staff-information-stolen-in-rhode-island-prison-data-breach/