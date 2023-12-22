Celebrities Found in Unprotected Real Estate Database Exposing 1.5 Billion Records

6 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

A significant data breach was discovered in the Real Estate Wealth Network, an online real estate education platform. Cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler found a 1.16 terabyte database left exposed on the internet, housing over 1.5 billion records. The data included property history, tax liens, and other sensitive details on millions of individuals, including celebrities and politicians like Kylie Jenner and Elon Musk. Information accessed ranged from names and addresses to purchase prices, mortgage details, and tax information. While the company swiftly blocked access after being notified, the duration of the exposure and who might have accessed the data remains unclear, posing potential risks of privacy violation, fraud, and misuse of personal information.

