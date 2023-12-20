NSA Blocked 10 Billion Connections to Malicious and Suspicious Domains

The National Security Agency (NSA) released its 2023 Cybersecurity Year in Review report, highlighting its efforts to enhance cybersecurity nationally and within critical sectors. With a focus on safeguarding national security systems and aiding Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations, the NSA blocked 10 billion connections to suspicious domains. The agency provided cybersecurity services to over 600 DoD contractors, including small businesses. It released security products addressing supply chain threats, 5G security, and identity management. The NSA’s vulnerability scanning program identified 1.3 million security flaws, assessed 300,000 internet-accessible assets, and issued 500 partner vulnerability notifications. Tracking state-sponsored activity, it uncovered nation-state campaigns targeting zero-day vulnerabilities and the DIB. Additionally, the NSA established an AI Security Center to secure AI integration and combat adversarial AI use. Upholding privacy and civil liberties, the NSA continued public advisories, published malicious activity indicators, and advanced quantum-resistant cryptography, while enhancing cyber warfare capabilities. Gen. Paul Nakasone emphasized the NSA’s commitment to principles, compliance, and protecting privacy, shaping its future cybersecurity efforts.

