The recent cyberattack involving the CitrixBleed vulnerability has impacted Xfinity customers, compromising their information. Exploited as a zero-day vulnerability since August, CitrixBleed affected Citrix’s systems, allowing hackers access to organizations’ systems. Despite Xfinity’s swift patching, hackers accessed their systems between October 16 and 19. Investigations revealed likely stolen data, including usernames, hashed passwords, and potentially personal details like names, contact info, dates of birth, social security numbers’ last digits, and security question details. Xfinity is urging customers to reset passwords and enable multi-factor authentication. CitrixBleed has been implicated in cyberattacks on various global organizations, including notable entities like Toyota.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/xfinity-customer-data-compromised-in-attack-exploiting-citrixbleed-vulnerability/