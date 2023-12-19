Turngate Raises $5 Million to Shed Light on User Activity

Turngate, a Maryland-based cybersecurity startup, secured $5 million in seed funding led by Paladin Capital Group. Founded recently, Turngate aims to equip IT and cybersecurity professionals with insights into user activity during investigations. Their solution facilitates auditing of user activity and validation of permissions across intricate digital landscapes encompassing SaaS and IaaS platforms. Turngate streamlines the comprehension of activities, aiding analysts in visualizing complex log data for swift security investigations. The company emphasizes the accessibility of its normalized and distilled audit events, making it valuable even for defenders lacking extensive knowledge and training in security products. CEO Bruce Potter highlighted the tool’s development as a response to the need for enhanced cyber incident management and resilience within modern organizations. The fresh funds will be directed toward further developing Turngate’s solution to offer enhanced clarity regarding organizational activities.

