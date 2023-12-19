2022 Election Not Impacted by Chinese, Russian Cyber Activity: DOJ, DHS

It seems that during the 2022 US mid-term elections, threat actors, including those linked to Russia and China, engaged in cyber activities targeting the election process. However, a joint report from the DOJ and DHS confirmed that these actions did not significantly impact the election’s integrity or security. Incidents included a temporary DDoS attack on a state election office website by pro-Russian groups and Chinese-linked actors scanning state government sites for voter information. Despite some instances of compromising state and local government networks, there’s no evidence suggesting substantial effects on the voting process or results. The report didn’t cover foreign attempts to sway voters, which another declassified ODNI report outlined, showing efforts from China, Russia, Iran, and others to influence opinion and undermine confidence in US institutions and elections.

