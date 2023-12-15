Personal Information of 45,000 Individuals Stolen in Idaho National Laboratory Data Breach

Last month, Idaho National Laboratory (INL) detected a data breach affecting 45,000 individuals due to an attack on their Oracle Human Capital Management software. While no additional networks or databases were compromised, personal data including names, Social Security numbers, salary information, and more was accessed. INL is providing affected individuals, including employees, retirees, spouses, and dependents, with identity protection and credit monitoring services. The breach, under investigation by INL with the DOE, FBI, and CISA, involved data theft, which was subsequently published online by a hacktivist group, SiegedSec, without any ransom demands. INL advises caution against potential identity theft and phishing attempts.

