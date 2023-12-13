Harry Coker Confirmed as National Cyber Director

Harry Coker has been confirmed as the new National Cyber Director for the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), with a 59-40 vote by the US Senate. With an extensive background as the former executive director of the NSA and various leadership roles in the CIA, Coker steps into this crucial position, succeeding Chris Inglis. In his confirmation hearing, Coker expressed his commitment to continuing the ONCD’s efforts in collaboration with its partners. The ONCD was established in response to the SolarWinds hack, advising President Biden on cybersecurity policy and strategy. Kemba Walden, initially in an acting role after Inglis’s departure, recently stepped down, leading to Drenan Dudley, the ONCD’s deputy for strategy and budget, assuming the role temporarily. Dudley welcomed Coker’s confirmation, highlighting his extensive experience and expressing optimism about advancing President Biden’s National Cybersecurity Strategy under Coker’s leadership.

