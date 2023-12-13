Cyberattack Cripples Ukraine’s Largest Telecom Operator

The largest mobile network operator in Ukraine, Kyivstar, suffered a massive cyberattack on Tuesday, disrupting services for millions of users. CEO Oleksandr Komarov attributed the attack to the ongoing conflict with Russia, stating that the company’s IT infrastructure had been partly destroyed. The attack affected mobile and internet services, even impacting air raid alert systems in some areas of Kyiv. The parent company confirmed the attack as one of the largest in telecom history and reassured that subscriber data hadn’t been compromised. While the main website remains offline, technical teams are working to restore services in collaboration with law enforcement. This attack, comparable to the 2022 VIASAT hack, could influence the battle space by potentially limiting communication for military operations. A pro-Russia hacker group claimed responsibility, but experts are skeptical, with many attributing the attack to Russian-allied actors, in line with a pattern of cyber warfare against critical infrastructure in Ukraine. Kyivstar has begun partial service restoration and aims for further recovery in the coming days.

