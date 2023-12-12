Norton Healthcare Ransomware Hack: 2.5 Million Personal Records Stolen

Kentucky-based Norton Healthcare began notifying about 2.5 million of its customers that ransomware actors obtained their personal information during an extortion incident in May 2023.

Norton Healthcare stated the attackers gained unauthorized access to their network storage systems for a period of two days. The attackers exfiltrated files containing personal information of current and former patients, employees, and dependents. Norton did not pay a ransom to the attackers.

In November, Norton announced that it determined the exact types of information that were compromised in the incident. These included names, contact information, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical identification numbers, and health insurance information. In fewer cases, the ransomware actors obtained the government ID numbers, financial information, and digital signatures of some users.

