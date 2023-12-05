Russian national Vladimir Dunaev pleaded guilty to developing and using the Trickbot malware. Trickbot was used in cyberattacks that caused tens of millions of dollars in damages globally.

Trickbot was first used in 2016 to steal money and information from target organizations. Sensitive information included banking credentials, credit card numbers, social security numbers, and the personally identifiable information of millions of users. The malware also served as an access vector for other malware families, such as Ryuk and Conti ransomwares.

Dunaev worked with the Trickbot gang from 2015 to 2020, building browser modifications to assist with credential harvesting and data mining on infected computers. Dunaev was arrested in South Korea, and extradited to the United States in 2021. He faces up to 35 years in prison and will be sentenced on March 20, 2024.

Read More:

https://www.securityweek.com/russian-pleads-guilty-to-role-in-developing-trickbot-malware/