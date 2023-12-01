US Sanctions North Korean Cyberespionage Group Kimsuky

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on the North Korean cyberespionage group Kimsuky, along with eight foreign agents linked to aiding Pyongyang’s weapons programs and evading sanctions. Kimsuky, associated with North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, operates as APT43, Velvet Chollima, and other aliases, primarily focusing on intelligence gathering for Pyongyang’s nuclear and strategic initiatives. Known for targeting entities globally, including governments, research centers, and news organizations, their persistence, highlighted by Michael Barnhart of Google Cloud’s Mandiant, emphasizes the need for heightened cybersecurity measures against North Korea’s cyber threats. This follows previous US sanctions on entities like Sinbad for laundering cryptocurrency for the North Korean hacking group Lazarus, and sanctions on a North Korean university implicated in training hackers earlier this year.

