Keyless Goes Independent, Raises $6M for Biometric Authentication

Keyless, a British startup recently independent from Sift, has secured $6 million in funding led by Rialto Ventures, bringing its total raised amount to $26 million. The company specializes in privacy-preserving biometric authentication technology, aiming to streamline the entire identity lifecycle. Their products cover initial onboarding, account creation, transaction signing, and account recovery while complying with regulations like GDPR. Notably, Keyless offers a Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology that doesn’t store biometric data, providing multi-factor security with a single camera glance, thereby addressing account takeover attacks and identity theft.

