Key Cybercriminals Behind Notorious Ransomware Families Arresting in Ukraine

On November 28, Europol announced that law enforcement representatives from seven countries assisted in an operation to arrest ransomware actors in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Rivne, and Vinnytsia. The suspects had connections to the LockerGoga, MegaCortex, and Dharma ransomware families. Europol claimed to have arrested the group’s ringleader, as well as several key accomplices. Some of the individuals tested IT networks by conducting brute-force attacks, SQL injections, and phishing attacks, while others focused on laundering cryptocurrency ransom payments. Overall, the group has contributed to ransomware operations that have targeted at least 1,800 victims since 2019.

