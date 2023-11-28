Ardent Hospitals Diverting Patients Following Ransomware Attack

Ardent Health Services announced on Monday that its clinical and financial operations suffered a debilitating ransomware attack last Thursday. The incident forced Ardent to take its systems offline and pause user access to its corporate servers and clinical programs. Ardent is now rescheduling some non-essential procedures and directing patients to other healthcare providers. The healthcare company operates hospitals in Idaho, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Ardent stated it is still conducting an internal review of the breach and is unable to provide a timeframe for when its systems will be fully restored.

