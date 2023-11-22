185,000 Individuals Impacted by MOVEit Hack at Car Parts Giant AutoZone 

The car parts giant AutoZone has notified nearly 185,000 individuals about compromised personal information due to the MOVEit hacking campaign. Cybercriminals exploited a vulnerability in the MOVEit Transfer file transfer app, accessing data like social security numbers. While no fraud cases have been reported, affected customers are offered credit monitoring and identity protection. AutoZone responded by temporarily disabling MOVEit, fixing the vulnerability, and rebuilding the affected system. The company is among over 2,000 organizations affected by the MOVEit hack, with data theft occurring after news of the exploit surfaced. The Cl0p ransomware group exploited this vulnerability, impacting 2,620 organizations, including US schools, the state of Maine, the Department of Energy, and energy giants like Siemens Energy, Schneider Electric, and Shell.

