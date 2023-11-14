DP World is Australia’s largest container terminal and supply chain company. On Sunday, a cyberattack forced the company to disconnect its internet-facing systems and halt land operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Fremantle, and Brisbane.

Australia’s national cyber security coordinator, Darren Goldie, confirmed that while ships are able to unload containers at these locations, the freight cannot leave the ports. Goldie also announced that DP World expects to fully restore its operations in a matter of days.

Although DP World shutting down its systems likely indicates a ransomware attack, sources conflict on whether or not the cyberattack involved ransomware. The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday that an individual close to DP World assured that the incident was not a ransomware attack. In contrast, threat intelligence researcher Kevin Beaumont claimed that the attack leveraged a recent Citrix Netscaler vulnerability to deploy ransomware on DP World’s systems.

https://www.securityweek.com/operations-at-major-australian-ports-significantly-disrupted-by-cyberattack/